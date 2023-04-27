How to Watch the Giants vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank fourth-best in MLB play with 38 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .421 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- San Francisco ranks 16th in runs scored with 111 (4.6 per game).
- The Giants' .320 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Giants strike out 10.7 times per game, the worst average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- San Francisco has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.292).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Webb is looking to record his second quality start of the year in this game.
- Webb is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the mound.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Webb
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|W 5-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Tylor Megill
|4/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Jake Woodford
|4/26/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-3
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Steven Matz
|4/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Miles Mikolas
|4/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Joe Musgrove
|4/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Yu Darvish
|5/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Luis Garcia
|5/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Hunter Brown
|5/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Framber Valdez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.