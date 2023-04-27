The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank fourth-best in MLB play with 38 total home runs.

San Francisco's .421 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

San Francisco ranks 16th in runs scored with 111 (4.6 per game).

The Giants' .320 on-base percentage is 17th in baseball.

The Giants strike out 10.7 times per game, the worst average in the majors.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.

San Francisco has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.292).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Webb is looking to record his second quality start of the year in this game.

Webb is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the mound.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Mets W 7-4 Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets W 5-4 Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home John Brebbia Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals W 7-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres - Away Ross Stripling Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros - Away Sean Manaea Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros - Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros - Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez

