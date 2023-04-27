Miles Mikolas gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Oracle Park against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite eight total times this season. They've gone 3-5 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 1-4 (20%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 58.3%.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 24 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-9-3).

The Giants have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 4-7 7-6 4-7 6-8 5-5

