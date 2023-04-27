Thursday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (11-13) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (9-16) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on April 27.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (1-4, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.46 ERA).

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-4-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in eight games this season and won three (37.5%) of those contests.

San Francisco has entered five games this season favored by -140 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 111 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule