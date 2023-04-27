Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Stephenson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Chandler Stephenson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is +12.

Stephenson has a goal in 18 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 50 of 81 games this year, Stephenson has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Stephenson has an assist in 40 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability that Stephenson goes over his points over/under is 59.2%, based on the odds.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 224 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+22).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 81 Games 10 65 Points 11 16 Goals 3 49 Assists 8

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.