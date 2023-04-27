The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are set to meet on Thursday at State Farm Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks

Game Day: Thursday, April 27

Thursday, April 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Celtics' Last Game

The Hawks defeated the Celtics, 119-117, on Tuesday. Young scored a team-high 38 points for the Hawks, and Jaylen Brown had 35 for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 35 7 5 0 0 4 Jayson Tatum 19 8 8 0 1 1 Derrick White 18 5 4 0 2 2

Hawks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 38 4 13 2 0 5 John Collins 22 2 1 1 0 4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 6 5 1 2 3

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his team in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is posting 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is averaging team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is delivering 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Clint Capela is the Hawks' top rebounder (11 per game), and he averages 12 points and 0.9 assists. His rebounding average ranks him fifth in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu is putting up 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Saddiq Bey is putting up 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

John Collins is putting up 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young ATL 22.1 2.7 9.9 1.4 0.2 1.6 Jayson Tatum BOS 21.2 6.6 3.8 0.9 0.5 2.4 Dejounte Murray ATL 18.1 4.7 4.2 1.4 0.1 1.5 Derrick White BOS 17.2 4 3.8 0.5 1.1 2.4 Clint Capela ATL 8.8 7.7 0.3 1 0.8 0 Jaylen Brown BOS 16.5 4 2.5 0.8 0.2 1.2

