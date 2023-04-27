After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .154 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.

This year, Crawford has recorded at least one hit in seven of 19 games (36.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings