Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .154 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.
- This year, Crawford has recorded at least one hit in seven of 19 games (36.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.46 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.