After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 3:45 PM ET on Thursday.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .154 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.
  • This year, Crawford has recorded at least one hit in seven of 19 games (36.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Crawford has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 7.46 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 83rd in ERA (7.46), 85th in WHIP (1.895), and 48th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
