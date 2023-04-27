Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of +13, while averaging 23:58 on the ice per game.

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in 10 of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 37 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has recorded a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 32 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on 12 occasions.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Pietrangelo goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 224 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 73 Games 9 54 Points 7 11 Goals 1 43 Assists 6

