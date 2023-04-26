On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .284.
  • He ranks 48th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
  • Flores has had a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
  • In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (26.3%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
  • The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Matz (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.55 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.
