On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .284.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Flores has had a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).

In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (26.3%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings