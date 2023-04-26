Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Wilmer Flores (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .284.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 101st in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Flores has had a hit in 13 of 19 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
- In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (26.3%), Flores has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Matz (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.55 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.
