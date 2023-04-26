The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -1.5 234.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 43 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have combined to score more than 234.5 points.
  • Golden State has an average point total of 236.1 in its contests this year, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Warriors have gone 39-43-0 ATS this season.
  • Golden State has won 37, or 62.7%, of the 59 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Golden State has a record of 36-19, a 65.5% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 55.6% chance to win.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento has played 46 games this season that finished with a combined score above 234.5 points.
  • Sacramento's games this year have had a 238.8-point total on average, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Sacramento has compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Sacramento has a record of 13-17, a 43.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sacramento has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 43 52.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5
Kings 46 56.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Five of Warriors' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Golden State owns a better record against the spread at home (27-14-0) than it does in away games (12-29-0).
  • The 118.9 points per game the Warriors score are just 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).
  • Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Kings have hit the over four times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
  • When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37
Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 120.7
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
29-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-15
34-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 40-9
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
34-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11
39-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-12

