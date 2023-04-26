The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .494, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 17 of 22 games this season (77.3%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (36.4%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this year.

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 27.3%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

