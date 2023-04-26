The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .494, fueled by eight extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
  • Estrada has gotten a hit in 17 of 22 games this season (77.3%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (36.4%).
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this year.
  • He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 27.3%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 6.55 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
