Mitch Haniger -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).

He hit a home run in 16.1% of his games last year (10 of 62), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Haniger drove in a run in 21 of 62 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 25 of his 62 games a season ago (40.3%), with more than one run scored eight times (12.9%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 31 .271 AVG .227 .333 OBP .293 .521 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 17 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 35 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

