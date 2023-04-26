Mitch Haniger -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

  • Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
  • He hit a home run in 16.1% of his games last year (10 of 62), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Haniger drove in a run in 21 of 62 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 25 of his 62 games a season ago (40.3%), with more than one run scored eight times (12.9%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 31
.271 AVG .227
.333 OBP .293
.521 SLG .359
10 XBH 9
7 HR 4
17 RBI 17
30/9 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 35
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Matz (0-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.55, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
