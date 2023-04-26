Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mitch Haniger -- 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 26 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)
- Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last year in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
- He hit a home run in 16.1% of his games last year (10 of 62), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Haniger drove in a run in 21 of 62 games last season, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 25 of his 62 games a season ago (40.3%), with more than one run scored eight times (12.9%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.521
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (68.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (42.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (31.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Matz (0-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.55, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
