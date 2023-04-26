Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 25 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .291 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.7% of his games.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.39 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 29 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Matz (0-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.55 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.