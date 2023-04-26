On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 25 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .291 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.7% of his games.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings