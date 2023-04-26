Malik Monk could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 126-125 loss to the Warriors, Monk tallied 16 points, five assists and two steals.

Now let's break down Monk's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.5 15.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA 23.5 20 22.6 PR -- 16.1 18.8 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Malik Monk's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Malik Monk Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

Monk is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Monk's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 21st-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 28 16 5 5 2 0 2 4/20/2023 25 4 3 4 0 0 0 4/17/2023 31 18 6 3 3 1 0 4/15/2023 29 32 3 2 2 0 0 11/13/2022 24 12 1 4 1 0 0 11/7/2022 31 24 6 4 3 0 1 10/23/2022 29 16 7 8 4 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Monk or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.