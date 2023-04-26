The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will go head to head in Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Kings' +217 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 118.1 per outing (25th in league).

The two teams combine to score 239.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 235.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento is 45-35-2 ATS this season.

