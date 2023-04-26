The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Kings (+ 1.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (234.5)
  • The Kings (45-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.
  • When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Golden State (29-27-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50.9%) than Sacramento (18-12) does as the underdog (60%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Sacramento (48.8%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Kings are 13-17, while the Warriors are 37-21 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

  • Offensively, Sacramento is the best team in the NBA (120.7 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).
  • At 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league.
  • In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).
  • Sacramento attempts 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Sacramento's buckets are 2-pointers, and 31.6% are 3-pointers.

