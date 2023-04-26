Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Kings (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (234.5)
- The Kings (45-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.
- When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Golden State (29-27-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50.9%) than Sacramento (18-12) does as the underdog (60%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Sacramento (48.8%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Kings are 13-17, while the Warriors are 37-21 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kings Performance Insights
- Offensively, Sacramento is the best team in the NBA (120.7 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).
- At 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).
- Sacramento attempts 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Sacramento's buckets are 2-pointers, and 31.6% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.