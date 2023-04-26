The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 1.5)

Kings (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



The Kings (45-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 7.3% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Golden State (29-27-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50.9%) than Sacramento (18-12) does as the underdog (60%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Sacramento (48.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Kings are 13-17, while the Warriors are 37-21 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, Sacramento is the best team in the NBA (120.7 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).

At 27.3 assists per game, the Kings are third-best in the league.

In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 9 in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

Sacramento attempts 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Sacramento's buckets are 2-pointers, and 31.6% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.