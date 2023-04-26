The Golden State Warriors (44-38) match up against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. De'Aaron Fox of the Kings is a player to watch in this game.

Kings vs. Warriors

Kings' Last Game

The Warriors beat the Kings, 126-125, on Sunday. Curry poured in a team-high 32 points for the Warriors, and Fox had 38 for the Kings.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 38 9 5 1 0 4 Keegan Murray 23 7 1 0 0 5 Malik Monk 16 5 5 2 0 2

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis tops the Kings in rebounding (12.3 per game) and assists (7.3), and posts 19.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is No. 1 on the Kings in scoring (25 points per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 4.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Kings receive 15.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 23.8 4.8 6.3 1.4 0.2 1.8 Domantas Sabonis 16 10 5.9 1 0.5 0.3 Keegan Murray 12.6 5 1.4 0.5 0.6 2.4 Harrison Barnes 14 3.1 0.9 1.4 0 1.4 Malik Monk 12.4 2.6 2.9 0.6 0.2 1.5

