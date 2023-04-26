As they ready for Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors (44-38), the Sacramento Kings (48-34) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26 at Golden 1 Center.

The teams play again after the Warriors beat the Kings 126-125 Sunday. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, while De'Aaron Fox put up 38 for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3 De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Finger 25 4.2 6.1

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Andre Iguodala: Out (Wrist), Ryan Rollins: Out For Season (Foot)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

While the Kings are scoring 120.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 116.6 points per contest.

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) while shooting 36.9% from deep (ninth-best in NBA). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 37.3%.

The Kings rank first in the NBA with 117 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd defensively with 114.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -1.5 234.5

