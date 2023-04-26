The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -1.5 234.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 46 of 82 outings.

Sacramento's contests this season have a 238.8-point average over/under, 4.3 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Sacramento has put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

The Kings have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 43 52.4% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 46 56.1% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total four times.

Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0) this season.

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 29-30 45-37 Kings 45-37 18-13 40-42

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

