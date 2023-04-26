Kings vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The series is tied 2-2. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.
Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-1.5
|234.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 46 of 82 outings.
- Sacramento's contests this season have a 238.8-point average over/under, 4.3 more points than this game's total.
- So far this year, Sacramento has put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
- The Kings have won in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Kings vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|43
|52.4%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|46
|56.1%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone over the total four times.
- Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (27-14-0) than at home (18-23-0) this season.
- The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
- When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Kings vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|29-30
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|18-13
|40-42
Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.