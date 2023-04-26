Kevin Huerter and the rest of the Sacramento Kings hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Huerter, in his most recent action, had two points in a 126-125 loss to the Warriors.

We're going to examine Huerter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.2 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.4 PRA 21.5 21.4 17.8 PR -- 18.5 15.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 1.7



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Kevin Huerter has made 5.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.8% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.7 threes per game, or 18.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.2 per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors concede 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

The Warriors allow 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 12.9 makes per contest.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 20 2 3 2 0 1 0 4/20/2023 29 13 4 2 1 1 1 4/17/2023 30 15 5 0 2 2 1 4/15/2023 31 6 5 2 0 1 0 11/13/2022 32 17 5 4 4 0 0 11/7/2022 32 11 3 1 3 0 2 10/23/2022 31 9 5 4 1 0 0

