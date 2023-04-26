The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (hitting .289 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .292 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (six of 21), with more than one RBI four times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In seven of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings