The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (hitting .289 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis is hitting .292 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
  • Davis has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Davis has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (six of 21), with more than one RBI four times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In seven of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
  • The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Matz (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
