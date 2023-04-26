J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (hitting .289 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .292 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 21 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Davis has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (six of 21), with more than one RBI four times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In seven of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.2 per game).
- Matz (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.55 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.