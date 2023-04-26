The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, will play at 10:00 PM on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 23, Barnes produced nine points in a 126-125 loss versus the Warriors.

In this article we will dive into Barnes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.1 Assists -- 1.6 0.9 PRA 20.5 21.1 18 PR -- 19.5 17.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Warriors

Barnes has taken 9.6 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

Giving up 117.1 points per contest, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 23rd in the league, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 31 9 3 1 1 0 0 4/20/2023 34 17 1 0 3 0 0 4/17/2023 34 13 6 1 0 0 3 4/15/2023 36 13 7 2 1 0 3 4/7/2023 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 11/13/2022 27 9 0 3 1 1 1 11/7/2022 22 0 3 0 0 0 1 10/23/2022 21 4 2 0 0 0 1

