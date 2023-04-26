The San Francisco Giants host the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Thairo Estrada, Nolan Gorman and others in this matchup.

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

DeSclafani Stats

The Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

DeSclafani has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks 16th, .875 WHIP ranks 11th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Apr. 21 5.0 7 4 4 5 2 at Tigers Apr. 15 6.2 6 3 2 5 0 vs. Royals Apr. 9 6.1 3 1 1 7 0 at White Sox Apr. 3 6.0 3 0 0 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has four doubles, four home runs, five walks and seven RBI (27 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He has a .310/.362/.494 slash line on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Mets Apr. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mike Yastrzemski Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Yastrzemski Stats

Mike Yastrzemski has 25 hits with six doubles, five home runs and three walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He has a slash line of .291/.315/.535 so far this year.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Yastrzemski Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Apr. 25 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 vs. Cardinals Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mets Apr. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 vs. Mets Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Apr. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 3

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gorman Stats

Gorman has collected 22 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .293/.379/.600 on the season.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 25 hits with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.398/.437 on the season.

Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

