When the San Francisco Giants (10-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (9-15) square of at Oracle Park on Wednesday, April 26, Anthony DeSclafani will get the ball for the Giants, while the Cardinals will send Steven Matz to the hill. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (-110). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (1-1, 2.63 ERA) vs Matz - STL (0-3, 6.55 ERA)

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored eight times and won three of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Giants have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Cardinals have come away with one win in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win one times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Austin Slater 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+260)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

