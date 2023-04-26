J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants square off against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank fourth-best in MLB action with 36 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .413.

The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

San Francisco is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (104 total).

The Giants rank 18th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 10.7 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.

San Francisco's 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.280).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

DeSclafani will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Mets L 7-0 Home Anthony DeSclafani Joey Lucchesi 4/22/2023 Mets W 7-4 Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets W 5-4 Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home John Brebbia Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres - Away Ross Stripling Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros - Away Sean Manaea Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros - Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown

