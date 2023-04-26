How to Watch the Giants vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants square off against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank fourth-best in MLB action with 36 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .413.
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- San Francisco is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (104 total).
- The Giants rank 18th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' 10.7 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- San Francisco's 4.45 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.280).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- DeSclafani will try to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|L 7-0
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Webb
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|W 5-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Tylor Megill
|4/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/25/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Jake Woodford
|4/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Steven Matz
|4/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Miles Mikolas
|4/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Joe Musgrove
|4/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Yu Darvish
|5/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Luis Garcia
|5/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Hunter Brown
