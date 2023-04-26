Giants vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman hit the field against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park.
The Cardinals are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Giants (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).
Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA+
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 2-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants are 3-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 37.5% of those games).
- San Francisco has gone 5-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (45.5% winning percentage).
- The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.
- In the 23 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-9-3).
- The Giants have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-6
|4-7
|7-6
|3-7
|6-8
|4-5
