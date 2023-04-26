The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman hit the field against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park.

The Cardinals are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Giants (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 3-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 37.5% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 5-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (45.5% winning percentage).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.

In the 23 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-9-3).

The Giants have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 4-7 7-6 3-7 6-8 4-5

