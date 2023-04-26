Wednesday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (10-13) against the St. Louis Cardinals (9-15) at Oracle Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on April 26.

The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-3).

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in eight games this season and won three (37.5%) of those contests.

San Francisco has entered 11 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

The Giants have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 104 (4.5 per game).

The Giants have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule