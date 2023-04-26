The Sacramento Kings, De'Aaron Fox included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 126-125 loss versus the Warriors, Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Now let's dig into Fox's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.0 25.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.1 Assists 5.5 6.1 6.9 PRA 35.5 35.3 37.6 PR -- 29.2 30.7 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.0



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 18.4% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.

He's taken 5.0 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 40 38 9 5 4 0 1 4/20/2023 38 26 9 9 3 0 2 4/17/2023 36 24 5 9 2 1 4 4/15/2023 40 38 1 5 4 0 3 11/13/2022 34 22 4 8 2 1 3 11/7/2022 37 28 2 6 2 0 0 10/23/2022 36 26 5 10 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.