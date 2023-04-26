David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.125 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .152 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Villar has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of them.
- He has homered in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, Villar has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Cardinals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Matz (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.55 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.
