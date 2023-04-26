The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.125 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .152 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Villar has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of them.

He has homered in two of 21 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

In 19.0% of his games this season, Villar has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings