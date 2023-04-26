After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-BA+

NBCS-BA+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)

Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.

In 42.4% of his 125 games last season, Slater picked up a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Slater picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 125 (20.0%), including multiple RBIs in 5.6% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .252 AVG .278 .335 OBP .400 .377 SLG .444 11 XBH 13 3 HR 4 14 RBI 20 49/17 K/BB 40/23 4 SB 8 Home Away 64 GP 61 28 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (41.0%) 7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (36.1%) 3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)