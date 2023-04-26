Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)
- Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- In 42.4% of his 125 games last season, Slater picked up a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Slater picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 125 (20.0%), including multiple RBIs in 5.6% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored more than once.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.252
|AVG
|.278
|.335
|OBP
|.400
|.377
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|20
|49/17
|K/BB
|40/23
|4
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|28 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (41.0%)
|7 (10.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|20 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (36.1%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (23.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Matz (0-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
