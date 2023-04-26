After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)

  • Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • In 42.4% of his 125 games last season, Slater picked up a hit. He also had 17 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in seven games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Slater picked up an RBI in 25 games last season out of 125 (20.0%), including multiple RBIs in 5.6% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored more than once.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.252 AVG .278
.335 OBP .400
.377 SLG .444
11 XBH 13
3 HR 4
14 RBI 20
49/17 K/BB 40/23
4 SB 8
Home Away
64 GP 61
28 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (41.0%)
7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%)
20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (36.1%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Matz (0-3 with a 6.55 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.55, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
