On Tuesday, Thairo Estrada (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.506) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 76.2% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.1% of those games.

In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 11 of 21 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

