Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Thairo Estrada (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.506) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 76.2% of his 21 games this year, with at least two hits in 38.1% of those games.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven in a run in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 11 of 21 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Cardinals rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.05 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .342 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.