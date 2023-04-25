After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last season in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).

In 10 of 62 games last year, he homered (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Haniger picked up an RBI in 21 games last year out 62 (33.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 25 of 62 games last season (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored more than once.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 31 .271 AVG .227 .333 OBP .293 .521 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 17 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 35 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)