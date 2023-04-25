Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)
- Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last season in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
- In 10 of 62 games last year, he homered (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Haniger picked up an RBI in 21 games last year out 62 (33.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 25 of 62 games last season (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored more than once.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.521
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (68.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (42.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (31.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Woodford (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.05 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.05 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .342 to opposing hitters.
