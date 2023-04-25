After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his last game, Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

  • Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Haniger picked up at least one hit 41 times last season in 62 games played (66.1%), including multiple hits on 16 occasions (25.8%).
  • In 10 of 62 games last year, he homered (16.1%). He went deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Haniger picked up an RBI in 21 games last year out 62 (33.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 25 of 62 games last season (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored more than once.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 31
.271 AVG .227
.333 OBP .293
.521 SLG .359
10 XBH 9
7 HR 4
17 RBI 17
30/9 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 35
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to give up 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Woodford (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.05 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.05 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .342 to opposing hitters.
