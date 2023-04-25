The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .280 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Yastrzemski has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (19.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yastrzemski has had an RBI in seven games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (19.0%).
  • He has scored in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Woodford (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .342 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.