Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .280 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Yastrzemski has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (19.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in seven games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (19.0%).
- He has scored in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Woodford (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .342 against him.
