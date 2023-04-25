The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .216 with 16 walks and six runs scored.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 149th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Wade has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in six of 20 games so far this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings