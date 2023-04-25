LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.160 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .216 with 16 walks and six runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 149th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Wade has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in six of 20 games so far this season.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Woodford (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 6.05 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .342 to his opponents.
