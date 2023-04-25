After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Cardinals.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

In eight of 12 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 58.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.

He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings