Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0) against the Cardinals.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- In eight of 12 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 58.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .342 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.