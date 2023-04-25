After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • In eight of 12 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Pederson has picked up an RBI in 58.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Woodford makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .342 batting average against him.
