J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.D. Davis -- batting .289 with a double, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Cardinals.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (21) this season while batting .304 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- In 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%) Davis has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (35.0%).
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Davis has an RBI in six of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford (1-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.05 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .342 against him.
