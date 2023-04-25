J.D. Davis -- batting .289 with a double, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 25 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Cardinals.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (21) this season while batting .304 with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

In 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%) Davis has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (35.0%).

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.

Davis has an RBI in six of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

