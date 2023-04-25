John Brebbia will take the mound for the San Francisco Giants (9-13) on Tuesday, April 25 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (9-14), who will counter with Jake Woodford. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Cardinals have -105 odds to win. A 9-run total is listed for the game.

Giants vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Brebbia - SF (1-0, 5.63 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (1-2, 6.05 ERA)

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won two of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Giants have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Cardinals have won one of six games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+180) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.