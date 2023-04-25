Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are fourth in MLB action with 34 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

San Francisco's .411 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

San Francisco is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (99 total).

The Giants are 17th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.

Giants hitters strike out 10.7 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

San Francisco's 4.47 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.293).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

John Brebbia makes his first start of the season for the Giants.

The 32-year-old right-hander has 10 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 4/20/2023 Mets L 9-4 Home Sean Manaea Kodai Senga 4/21/2023 Mets L 7-0 Home Anthony DeSclafani Joey Lucchesi 4/22/2023 Mets W 7-4 Home Logan Webb David Peterson 4/23/2023 Mets W 5-4 Home Ross Stripling Tylor Megill 4/24/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Alex Cobb Jordan Montgomery 4/25/2023 Cardinals - Home John Brebbia Jake Woodford 4/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Steven Matz 4/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Logan Webb Miles Mikolas 4/29/2023 Padres - Away Ross Stripling Joe Musgrove 4/30/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Yu Darvish 5/1/2023 Astros - Away Sean Manaea Luis Garcia

