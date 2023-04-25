How to Watch the Giants vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are fourth in MLB action with 34 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- San Francisco's .411 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- San Francisco is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (99 total).
- The Giants are 17th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.
- Giants hitters strike out 10.7 times per game, the most in baseball.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- San Francisco's 4.47 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.293).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- John Brebbia makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old right-hander has 10 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/20/2023
|Mets
|L 9-4
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Kodai Senga
|4/21/2023
|Mets
|L 7-0
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Joey Lucchesi
|4/22/2023
|Mets
|W 7-4
|Home
|Logan Webb
|David Peterson
|4/23/2023
|Mets
|W 5-4
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Tylor Megill
|4/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|John Brebbia
|Jake Woodford
|4/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Steven Matz
|4/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Miles Mikolas
|4/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Joe Musgrove
|4/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Yu Darvish
|5/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Luis Garcia
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.