Giants vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to find success against John Brebbia when he starts for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants -105 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.
Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.
- San Francisco has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 5-7 in those contests.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 22 games with a total.
- The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-6
|4-7
|7-6
|2-7
|5-8
|4-5
