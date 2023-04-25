Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to find success against John Brebbia when he starts for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants -105 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

San Francisco has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 5-7 in those contests.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 22 games with a total.

The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-6 4-7 7-6 2-7 5-8 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.