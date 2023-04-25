Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to find success against John Brebbia when he starts for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants -105 moneyline odds. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Cardinals -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-2.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
  • Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.
  • San Francisco has entered 12 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 5-7 in those contests.
  • The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 22 games with a total.
  • The Giants have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-6 4-7 7-6 2-7 5-8 4-5

