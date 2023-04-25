Tuesday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (9-13) and the St. Louis Cardinals (9-14) at Oracle Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on April 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (1-0) to the mound, while Jake Woodford (1-2) will answer the bell for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have won two of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco has a record of 2-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco ranks 17th in the majors with 99 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants Schedule