David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .159 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Villar has driven home a run in four games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.05 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .342 to opposing hitters.
