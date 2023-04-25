The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Villar At The Plate

  • Villar is hitting .159 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Villar has driven home a run in four games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Woodford (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.05 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .342 to opposing hitters.
