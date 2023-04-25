The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .159 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.0%) he recorded at least two.

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Villar has driven home a run in four games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in six of 20 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings