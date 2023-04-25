Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .139 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .164.
- In seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), Crawford has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in three games this season (17.6%), homering in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in four games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (17.6%).
- In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woodford gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .342 against him.
