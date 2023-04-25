After hitting .139 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has a double, three home runs and seven walks while batting .164.

In seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), Crawford has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in three games this season (17.6%), homering in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in four games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (17.6%).

In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings