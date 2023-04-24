On Monday, Wilmer Flores (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .286.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in three games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Flores has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.84), 51st in WHIP (1.343), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).
