Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Wilmer Flores (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .286.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in three games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.84), 51st in WHIP (1.343), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.