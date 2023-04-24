On Monday, Wilmer Flores (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has three doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .286.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Flores has picked up a hit in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in three games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight of 18 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings