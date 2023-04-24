Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with 26 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .532.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Estrada enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (16 of 20), with more than one hit eight times (40.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- In 55.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (30.0%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
