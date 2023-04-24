Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with 26 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .532.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Estrada enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (16 of 20), with more than one hit eight times (40.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this season.

In 55.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (30.0%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings