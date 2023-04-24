Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

  • Estrada leads San Francisco with 26 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .532.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
  • Estrada enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
  • Estrada has gotten at least one hit in 80.0% of his games this season (16 of 20), with more than one hit eight times (40.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Estrada has had an RBI in seven games this season.
  • In 55.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (30.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-2) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.