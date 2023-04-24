Mitch Haniger makes his season debut when the San Francisco Giants battle the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.

Haniger got a hit 41 times last year in 62 games (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).

He homered in 10 games a year ago (out of 62 opportunities, 16.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Haniger picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his 62 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 14.5% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 25 of 62 games last year (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored two or more runs.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 31 .271 AVG .227 .333 OBP .293 .521 SLG .359 10 XBH 9 7 HR 4 17 RBI 17 30/9 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 35 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)