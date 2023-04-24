Mitch Haniger makes his season debut when the San Francisco Giants battle the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)

  • Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Haniger got a hit 41 times last year in 62 games (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).
  • He homered in 10 games a year ago (out of 62 opportunities, 16.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Haniger picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his 62 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 14.5% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 25 of 62 games last year (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored two or more runs.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 31
.271 AVG .227
.333 OBP .293
.521 SLG .359
10 XBH 9
7 HR 4
17 RBI 17
30/9 K/BB 35/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 35
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 24 (68.6%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (20.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (42.9%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (31.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
