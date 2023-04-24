Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mitch Haniger makes his season debut when the San Francisco Giants battle the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate (2022)
- Haniger hit .246 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Haniger got a hit 41 times last year in 62 games (66.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).
- He homered in 10 games a year ago (out of 62 opportunities, 16.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Haniger picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his 62 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 14.5% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 25 of 62 games last year (40.3%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (12.9%) he scored two or more runs.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.271
|AVG
|.227
|.333
|OBP
|.293
|.521
|SLG
|.359
|10
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|35
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (68.6%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (20.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (42.9%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (11.4%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (31.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Montgomery (2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
