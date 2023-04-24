On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .269 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

In 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%) Yastrzemski has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has an RBI in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In nine games this year (45.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings