On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski is hitting .269 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • In 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%) Yastrzemski has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yastrzemski has an RBI in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • In nine games this year (45.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (63.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.