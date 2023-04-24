Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .269 with five doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 135th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- In 14 of 20 games this year (70.0%) Yastrzemski has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has an RBI in seven of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In nine games this year (45.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
