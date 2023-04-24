LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mets.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .216 with 16 walks and six runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 146th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Wade has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Cardinals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.84), 51st in WHIP (1.343), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).
