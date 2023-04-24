The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mets.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .429 this season while batting .216 with 16 walks and six runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 146th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 19 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Wade has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 11 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings