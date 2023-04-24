Joey Bart -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart has a double and a walk while batting .300.

Bart has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.

Bart has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

