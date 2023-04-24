Joey Bart -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Joey Bart At The Plate

  • Bart has a double and a walk while batting .300.
  • Bart has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
  • Bart has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Montgomery (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
