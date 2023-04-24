Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Bart -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on April 24 at 9:45 PM ET.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart has a double and a walk while batting .300.
- Bart has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
- Bart has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Montgomery (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.84 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
