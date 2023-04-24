The Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Canada Life Centre on Monday, April 24, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1. Oddsmakers give the Jets -110 moneyline odds in this game against the Golden Knights (-110).

Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we think will emerge with the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Jets 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-110)

Jets (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.4)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 14-9-23 record in overtime matchups this season and a 51-22-9 overall record.

Vegas has earned 47 points (21-8-5) in its 34 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 11 games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-8-2).

Vegas has 13 points (4-10-5) when scoring two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 53 times, earning 98 points from those matchups (48-3-2).

This season, Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 26 games has a record of 18-7-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 29-7-5 (63 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 38 games, going 20-15-3 to record 43 points.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 10th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 21st 30.3 Shots 31.6 15th 10th 30.3 Shots Allowed 31 13th 22nd 19.3% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 7th 82.4% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

