On Monday, J.D. Davis (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .292 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 36th in slugging.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with at least two hits six times (31.6%).

Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has had an RBI in five games this year (26.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

