On Monday, J.D. Davis (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis is hitting .292 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 36th in slugging.
  • Davis has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with at least two hits six times (31.6%).
  • Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Davis has had an RBI in five games this year (26.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
