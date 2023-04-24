J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Cardinals - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, J.D. Davis (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .292 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with at least two hits six times (31.6%).
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (21.1%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has had an RBI in five games this year (26.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.84 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 57th, 1.343 WHIP ranks 51st, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
