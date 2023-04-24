The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre on Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Connor, Jack Eichel and others in this matchup.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

Eichel's 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games for Vegas add up to 66 total points on the season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Apr. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 11 0 0 0 0

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 65 points this season, with 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Apr. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 11 0 1 1 2

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -278)

Jonathan Marchessault is a crucial player on offense for Vegas with 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Apr. 22 0 0 0 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Apr. 18 0 1 1 0 at Kraken Apr. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Apr. 11 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of Winnipeg's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor, who has 81 points (32 goals, 49 assists) and plays an average of 20:31 per game.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 1 1 2 8 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 8 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 1 0 1 5 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 11 0 0 0 1

Joshua Morrissey is another of Winnipeg's offensive options, contributing 75 points (16 goals, 59 assists) to the team.

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Apr. 22 0 0 0 0 at Golden Knights Apr. 20 0 0 0 5 at Golden Knights Apr. 18 0 1 1 0 at Avalanche Apr. 13 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 11 0 1 1 2

